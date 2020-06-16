New York Army National Guard Soldiers Train Rotc Cadets Tue, Aug 24, 2010 New York Army National Guard At Washington County Fair

CONTACT: Major John McBride, (845) 575-2814

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY (08/23/2010)-- Members of the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command will help train Marist College Army ROTC Cadets at Carnwath Farms on Wednesday August 25. Reporters are invited to view the training, which caps a week of training for new cadets. WHO: Fifteen Members of the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command and 55 Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from the Marist College Detachment of the Ram Battalion ROTC program at Fordham University. WHAT: A field training exercise that culminates a week of training events that began on Friday August 19 and included field and classroom training at the New York National Guard's Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill. Cadets will practice assaulting a bunker. The training, dubbed Operation Summer Fox, is designed to familiarize new cadets with the basics of military life, leadership, and tactics. The Town of Wappingers has generously allowed the ROTC detachment to use the Carnwat Farms park as a training site for the final exercise. WHEN: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday August 25. WHERE: Carnwath Farms Recreation Area, Cobblestone Road, Wappingers Falls Media Opportunities. Reporters will have an opportunity to speak with New York Army National Guard Soldiers helping to train the ROTC Cadets and speak with the Cadets themselves and their instructors. Visual opportunities will include still and video imagery of the Cadets conducting tactical training. Members of the media interested in covering this event should contact Major MAJ John B. McBride, the Training Officer for the Marist Detachment at (845)575-2814. BACKGROUND: Army Reserve Officers Training Corps: The Reserve Officer Training Corps, or Army ROTC as it is more often known, is the largest source of commissioned officers for the United States Army. More than 60 percent of the commissioned officers of the Active Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve came out of the ROTC Program. Famous ROTC alumnus include General of the Army George C. Marshall who oversaw victory in World War II, Gen. Colin Powell, WalMart founder Samuel Walton and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. More than 20,000 Cadets are enrolled in ROTC programs at colleges across the country. Some Cadets obtain scholarships for four, three or two years of college and all cadets receive a monthly stipend to help cover expenses. New York Army National Guard: With 10,500 members the New York Army National Guard is the seventh largest Army Guard organization in the United States. Soldiers of the 53rd Troop Command, headquartered in Valhalla, have served in both Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001. 53rd Troop Command Soldiers provide combat support and combat serve support functions like military police support and logistics support, to other Army elements. Marist College Military Discount: Active duty personnel and Reservists in the U.S. Armed Forces, and their adult dependents (at least 22 years old at time of acceptance) are eligible for a 25% tuition discount on certain undergraduate and graduate programs at Marist College. A current military government ID card is required for proof of active duty status. This discount is calculated based on tuition costs only, and it applies only to non-discounted programs. For more information regarding this discount, please contact the Office of Student Financial Services at (845) 575-3230. Carnwath Farms: The Town of Wappinger purchased the Carnwath Farms property in 2000. It is a 99.7 acre property along the Eastern bank of the Hudson River. It was previously used by the Order of the Brothers of Hermits. It is the current home of the Sports Museum of Dutchess County in the Frances Reese Cultural Center Building.

