New York City, Long Island Guard Recruits Get Realistic Training This Weekend Sat, May 01, 2010 National Disaster Medical System To Be Tested At Stewart Air Base Fri, Apr 30, 2010 Long Island Air Guardsman To Be Stationed In South Africa Mon, Apr 26,…

CONTACT: Major Patrick Chaisson, Recruiting Battalion Operations Officer, 518-641-2731

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, May 01, 2010

Media Advisory

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY (04/28/2010)(readMedia)-- More than 200 new recruits to the New York Army National Guard from New York City and Long Island will spend Saturday, May 1 at the Camp Smith Training Site getting a taste of what basic training will be like. Members of the media are invited to visit to talk to these new Soldiers and view the training. WHO: Approximately 200 recently-enlisted New York Army National Guard Soldiers who are enrolled in the Recruit Sustainment Program, a program that helps prepare these young men and women to become full-fledged Soldiers. WHAT: A weekend of high intensity training to include an urban assault course, pugil stick combatives, drill and ceremonies, rappelling, and other Soldiers skills. WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, Cortland Manor, New York, just north of Peekskill. WHEN: From 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, 1 May, 2010. Coverage Opportunities: Imagery of young men and women from New York City rappelling, learning to use pugil sticks (padded fighting sticks), marching, and going through urban assault basics. There will be chances to interview the new recruits as well as the 50 veteran non-commissioned officers who will be conducting the training. For Access to this secure military facility contact Warrant Officer Brian Sherman at 518-729-7319 or Major Joel Buffardi at 5189-330-6030. Background: The Recruit Sustainment Program prepares young men and women who have joined the New York Army National Guard physically, mentally and emotionally for the rigors of Basic Combat Training and service as Soldiers in the United States Army. Meeting one weekend a month, usually in a local National Guard Armory, RSP Soldiers learn what it's like to move, shoot and communicate in today's Army National Guard. As a result of RSP, these young people enter Basic Combat Training with the knowledge and positive attitude they need to succeed. The Camp Smith RSP Training Event is designed to provide RSP Soldiers (all of whom are "shipping off" to Basic Combat Training within the next few months) with a realistic introduction to life at Basic. They will live in barracks, experience Army discipline and challenge themselves in a safe but stressful training environment. The goal of the event is to expose these young Soldiers to life at a Basic Training installation, to include Drill Sergeants, before they depart for Basic Combat Training later this year

© NYS DMNA Press Release:New York City, Long Island Guard Recruits Get Realistic Training This Weekend URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1272640830 Page Last Modified: Apr 30, 2010