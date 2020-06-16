CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Michal O'Halloran, 845-563-2031

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, May 12, 2010

Stewart Air National Guard Unit Takes Lead on Project That Saves Taxpayers more than $20 Million

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (05/12/2010)-- The New York Air National Guard's 213th Engineering Installation Squadron, a tenant unit here, is taking the lead role in a project to relocate radar systems from the Air Force Research Laboratory's Rome Research Site in Rome, NY to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Assigning the mission to the 213th, along with Air National Guard engineering installation squadrons from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio and an active Air Force unit from Mississippi is expected to save taxpayers more than $20 million. The 100 members of the 213th, and the members of the other squadrons, along with U.S. Air Force mobile civil engineering units, known as "Red Horse", will dismantle the four specialized radar units, move them to Wright-Paterson Air Force Base, construct three 100 foot radar towers there, and then mount the radars. The dismantling of the radars in Rome is expected to begin in June and to continue through July. The new facility at Wright-Patterson is expected to be finished by September of 2011. The decision to move the research radar facilities from Rome to Dayton was made as part of the 1998 Base Realignment and Closing (BRAC) process. The 213th Engineering Installation Squadron is a New York Air National Guard unit whish reports to Air Force Space Command. The other participating units are the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, Milford MA., the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron Ft Indiantown Gap, PA., the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron Tulsa OK, the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, Zanesville OH, and the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, Keesler AFB MS.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:New York Air National Guard Unit Moves Special Radars Cross Country URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1273667786 Page Last Modified: May 14, 2010