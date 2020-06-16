New York Army National Guard Engineers Quarry Stone For Local Town

CONTACT: Capt. Bryan Reed, (cell) 518-928-8109

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 10, 2010

ON SITE: Capt. Bryan Reed, (cell) 518-928-8109

Media Ad

WINDSOR, NY (06/10/2010)-- Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard 's 204th Engineer Battalion's Engineer Detachment will be mining and processing stone for the Town ot Windsor to use in routine and emergency highway and town improvement projects under the National Guard;s innovative readiness training program. The soldiers make up the Quarry Detachment of the battalion, which is headquartered in Binghamton. WHO: 25 Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment (Quarry), led by Captain Bryan Reed. WHAT: The Soldiers will be processing raw, mined or blasted rock into usable size 1, 2, or 3 crushed and washed stone for various projects for the small town of Windsor, NY. As a part of an 8 year old contract between the Town and the Detachment, the Town allows the Detachment to train on their property, and in return, Quarry processed over one hundred thousand dollars worth of stone for sewer, road, creek bed, drainage, and various other projects in the Town. While the Detachment provides these services on drill weekends from April to October, they will be running the processing operation every day during their two weeks of Annual Training from June 5 to June 19. In addition, Quarry will be hosting the Forward Support Company Connelly competition as well as combat training and various community service events. WHEN: Now through June 19 WHERE: Windsor Town Quarry, 1 Story Lane, Windsor, NY 13865. Reporters interested in covering this event are asked to contact Capt. Bryan Reed at 518-928-8109 to coordinate their visit. Coverage Opportunities: Interviews with Soldiers about the National Guard and their role as combat engineers , and the opportunity to collect imagery of Soldiers working in the quarry. Background: 204th Eng. Bat. Engineer Detachment: The battalion's Engineer Detachment is responsible for providing high quality crushed and washed stone for the US Army, New York National Guard, and Town of Windsor. They are proficient in not only processing the stone, but also in mining operations, blasting, heavy equipment operations and sustaining and defending the Quarry and its position.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:New York Army National Guard Engineers Quarry Stone For Local Town URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1276179888 Page Last Modified: Jun 10, 2010