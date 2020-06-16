106th Rescue Wing Cuts Ribbon On New Building, Honors Airmen Sun, Sep 12, 2010 Latham-based Military Police Companys Iraq Service Recognized Sunday

CONTACT: Major Paul Salas: 631-723-7401

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Sep 12, 2010

ON SITE: Major Paul Salas: 631-723-7401

Media Advisory

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY (09/10/2010)-- Members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing will honor Airmen who have deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, and inaugurate a new building to house the para-rescue jumpers known as the Guardian Angels on Sunday, Sept. 12. Members of the media are invited to attend and speak with Airmen, leaders and families at the event. WHO: More than five hundred members of the 106th Rescue Wing who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan will receive Hometown Hero Awards from the Department of the Air Force Honoring their service. The 106th Wing Commander, Col. Tom Owens and U.S. Representative Tim Bishop will lead in the ribbon cutting of the new facility for the para-rescue jumpers. WHAT: A ribbon cutting of the 38,000 square foot Guardian Angles Building which was begun in April 2009 and recently finished. The building will house 77 Guardian Angles, airmen trained to drop into the sea or behind enemy lines to rescue stranded airmen in combat or civilians during a maritime emergency. The ribbon cutting will be followed by the Hometown Heroes event in which the combat service of the Wing's men and women will be recognized. WHEN: The ribbon cutting will be a 9:45 a.m. followed by the Hometown Heroes event which begins at 10 a.m., in Sunday, Sept. 12. WHERE: Francis S. Gabreski Airport, Westhampton Beach. Members of the Media Should Contact Major Paul Salas for access to this secure military facility. BACKGROUND: Guardian Angels: The primary purpose of Air Force Para Rescue Airmen, known as Guardian Angels because they watch over downed Airmen, is to save lives. They are trained to drop behind enemy lines to rescue downed pilots and aircrew, or to drop into the Atlantic Ocean to save civilians on a sinking ship. Para Rescue members go through 17 months of training to earn the coveted designation. The new Guardian Angels building at the 106th Rescue Wing will provide a modern training and administrative facility for 77 Guardian Angels based at Gabreski Airport. Hometown Heroes: Since the fall of 2008 the Air National Guard has been recognizing Airmen who have deployed for more than 30 consecutive days in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and other contingency operations through the Hometown Heroes program. Eligible Airmen receive a cherry wood encased letter of appreciation signed by the Air Guard director, and the Air Guard's command chief, enclosed with a commemorative coin to recognize their service. The program is modeled on one the Army National Guard implemented in 2004.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:106th Rescue Wing Cuts Ribbon On New Building, Honors Airmen URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1284398870 Page Last Modified: Sep 13, 2010