Army Announces 2012 Deployment Of New York Army National Guard Brigade

CONTACT: Lt. Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581 or 727-7314 (bb)

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Mar 03, 2011

27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

LATHAM, NY (03/03/2011)-- The Department of Defense announced today the alert of the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to deploy as part of upcoming rotations of forces operating in Afghanistan. The brigade is headquartered in Syracuse, N.Y. and expects to deploy more than 2,200 New York Army National Guard Soldiers as part of the brigade combat team. The unit has been training and preparing for this mission for the past year. The brigade is commanded by Col. Geoffrey Slack. Units that are part of the brigade preparing for mobilization in the fall of 2011 include: The brigade headquarters from Syracuse; about 150 Soldiers. The 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion headquartered in Buffalo; approximately 400 Soldiers. The 427th Brigade Support Battalion based in Syracuse and Western New York with more than 275 Soldiers. The 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, headquartered in Utica with forces across Northern New York and 750 Soldiers. The 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, located in Buffalo and Western New York; about 450 Soldiers. Battery A and elements of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, based in New Windsor and New York City; about 200 Soldiers. In addition, Soldiers from the brigade’s 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry will deploy as individuals. The task force will be joined by more than 750 Soldiers of the South Carolina Army National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry, based in Union, S.C. The 27th IBCT is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan to perform security force assistance in early 2012. The unit will organize, train, equip and advise Afghan security forces. The brigade will assist Afghan forces in their training and develop their combat capabilities. The unit is expected to serve on active duty for one year, serving overseas for approximately nine or ten months.

