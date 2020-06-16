New York Army National Guard Mps To Support Boy Scout Jamboree

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jul 15, 2010

43 Soldiers will provide law enforcement and traffice control during Fort A. P. Hill, VA event

LATHAM, NY (07/15/2010)-- When 44,000 Boy Scouts show up at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia for the National Jamboree on July 26, 43 members of the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company will be there with them. The Soldiers, members of the Latham-based 206th MP Company's and the 107th MP Company from Utica, will be providing law enforcement and traffic control support during the 10-day Jamboree. The mission will serve as their two week long annual training stint. They are part of a National Guard contingent of 600 Soldiers and Airmen from 15 states who are helping to provide support to the Boy Scout's 100th Anniversary Jamboree. "We think it is going to be an interesting mission to do, considering the Boy Scouts have the same values as the military," said 2nd Lt. Stephen Groene, the officer in charge of the mission." We are looking forward to going down there." Although Groene finished his Boy Scouting career as an Eagle Scout, he never attended a Jamboree as a boy. He's looking forward to seeing what he missed, Groene said. The New York Army National Guard MP's will operate as part of the 210th Military Police Company of the North Carolina Army National Guard. The New York unit will be an additional platoon for the North Carolina Company, Groene explained. The MPs heading to the Scout Jamboree formed the rear detachment of the 206th Military Police Company during the company's deployment to Iraq from August 2009 to June 2010. These Soldiers joined the unit after the deployment and have been fulfilling other duties. Groene, for example served as the rear detachment commander, responsible for administrative and support functions at the Latham headquarters while the company was deployed. The Boy Scouts National Jamboree, which brings together Scouts from around the country, is held every four years. Fort A.P. Hill has hosted seven National Jamborees since 1981. This year's Jamboree will celebrate 100 years of Scouting in the United States. Twin Rivers Council, which oversees Scouting in the Capital Region, expects to send about 160 Scouts and Scouters to the event.

