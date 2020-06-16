Reintegration Event For 500 National Guard Soldiers And Family Members On Saturday

CONTACT: Lt. Col. Paul Fanning 518-786-4581 (cell) 518-441-4106

COLONIE, NY (07/29/2010)-- Soldiers and family members of the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company will gather for their unit's 30-day Yellow Ribbon Re-Integration Program at the Desmond Hotel this weekend following their return from Iraq. The reintegration program is designed to help Soldiers and families deal with the stress of returning from a combat zone. WHO: 500 people, mainly Soldier s of the Latham-based 206th Military Police Company and their family members, but Soldiers from other units will be present also. WHAT: 30-day unit reintegration event following the 206th's return from Iraq on June 18. WHEN: Saturday July 31 (best media window from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) WHERE: The Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany-Shaker Road, Albany, NY On-site POC for Saturday, July 31 is Lt. Col. Paul Fanning at (518) 441-4106 cell. Coverage Opportunities: Videographers and still photographers can film soldiers and their families as they are greeted, undergo briefings and tour displays of support services from public and private providers, service agencies, employers and schools. There will be opportunities for interviews with Soldiers and their family members. Background on the 206th Military Police Company: More than 160 members of the 206th Military Police Company entered Active Duty in June of 2009 and deployed to Basra Iraq in August 2009. While there, the 206th helped train Iraqi police officers and assisted in providing security for Iraqi parliamentary elections held in March 2010. The company is headquartered in Latham but has Soldiers assigned from all areas of New York. In addition to the Capital District, Soldiers from New York City, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Utica, Auburn, Hornell, Rochester, Binghamton and Buffalo areas deployed with the unit. Background on the Yellow Ribbon Re-Integration Program: The New York Army National Guard Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program was created to help Soldiers and their family members cope with the stress of returning to civilian life after deployment, while also helping Army National Guard units transition from federal mobilization status back to state control. Yellow Ribbon events have proved to be an effective way to help reintegrate troops with families, employers and the community. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program requires Soldiers to be present for paid assemblies at approximately 30 and 60 days after their return from a combat zone, and invites families to attend as well. The sessions are held in a non-threatening, non-military environment, to provide Soldiers and families a chance to share experiences and talk frankly with each other and counselors about their experiences. More than 2,500 members of the New York Army National Guard have participated in Yellow Ribbon Re-Integration events since 2008 following the return of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

