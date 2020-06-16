Former Rochester National Guard Soldier Receives Purple Heart For Afghanistan Combat Action

CONTACT: Sgt. 1st Class Robert Wolter, (585) 243-2564 ext 10

GENESEO, NY (03/17/2011)-- Members of the New York Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment will present the Purple Heart to a former unit member from Rochester this weekend for his service in Afghanistan and actions in combat in 2008. WHO: Former Army National Guard Spc. Eric Perkins and members of his family WHAT: Purple Heart Presentation for wounds received during Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, 2008. WHERE: New York Army National Guard Armory, 34 Avon Road Geneseo, N.Y., 14454 WHEN: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 Background: Spc. Eric Perkins, from Rochester, N.Y., was an infantryman assigned to a security forces team in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan in 2008. His mission provided support to a Provincial Police Mentoring Team from Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix, the training and mentoring team from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Perkins sustained a concussion on July 21, 2008 following the detonation of a suicide bomber. His injury was recorded after the incident. His Purple Heart request was submitted by his unit and processed by the Army Human Resources Command after he returned to the states. Lt. Col. Joseph Biehler, the commander of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry will present Perkins with his Purple Heart in a ceremony in front of members of Company A and the Perkins family. News media wishing to attend the ceremony should contact Sgt. 1st Class Robert Wolter, unit administer at (585) 243-2564, ext 10.

