Congresswoman Nan Hayworth Visits 105th Airlift Wing

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Michael O’Halloran, 845-563-2076

FOR RELEASE: Friday, May 20, 2011

Media Advisory

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (05/19/2011)-- Congresswoman Nan Hayworth will visit the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing and Stewart Air National Guard Base Friday afternoon to learn more about the mission of the wing. Members of the media are invited to observe part of the tour and speak to the Congresswoman. WHO: Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, representative for the 19th District of New York; Brig. Gen. Verle Johnston, commander of the 105th Airlift Wing and Airmen of the wing. WHAT: A briefing on the mission of the 105th Airlift Wing and a brief tour of Stewart Air National Guard Base. Members of the media will be able to observe Congresswoman Hayworth inspecting a C-5M under interior refurbishment in the hangar. There will be an opportunity to speak to Ms. Hayworth. WHEN: Members of the media should be at the front gate of Stewart Air National Guard Base no later than 1:30 on Friday, May 20. WHERE: Stewart Air National Guard Base, Route 17K, Newburgh, NY For information and access to this secure military facility contact Tech Sgt. Michael O’Halloran at 845-563-2076. For information on Congresswoman Nan Hayworth contact Nathaniel Sillin at 202-821-8380. 105th Airlift Wing: The 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard operates C-5A Galaxy cargo aircraft, the largest in the United States inventory, at Stewart Air National Guard Base. The wing’s aircrew and aircraft fly missions around the world providing strategic airlift capability. The wing has been slated to transition to the more modern C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft beginning this year. The wing is currently refurbishing the interior of modernized C-5M Galaxy aircraft which will serve in other Air Force units. Updated 05/19/2011 at 03:17 PM EDT

