14th Finance Detachment Conducts Mobilization Ceremony At Whitestone American Legion

CONTACT: Capt. J.C. Bravo at (cell) 718-619-3737

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Nov 05, 2011

WHITESTONE, NY (11/04/20115)-- Twenty Six Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard’s 14th Finance Detachment will conduct a farewell ceremony at American Legion Post 131 on Saturday before deploying for Afghanistan. WHO: Twenty-six members of the 14th Finance Detachment WHAT: A farewell ceremony before they leave for post-mobilization training at Fort Dix and then deployment to Afghanistan. WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. WHERE: American Legion Post 131, 10-20 Clintonville Road, Whitestone, NY 11357. For more information contact Capt. J.C. Bravo at (cell) 718-619-3737 Coverage Opportunities: Imagery of the mobilization ceremony and an opportunity to speak with Soldiers and their families. Background: The 14th Finance Detachment is part of the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Finance Company which, while deployed, provides financial support, disbursing operations, commercial vendor services, military pay, travel, and internal control to assigned personnel.

