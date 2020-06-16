Capital Region Air National Guard Members Recognized By 109th Airlift Wing

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Catherine Schmidt, (518) 344-2423

LATHAM, NY (04/15/2014)-- Four 109th Airlift Wing NewYork Air National Guard Airmen were honored during the annual Airman of the Year Dinner as the Water's Edge Lighthouse on April 5, hosted by the 109th First Six Council, a group that represents junior enlisted Airmen and non-commissioned officers.

Senior Master Sgt. Patrick FitzGerald, a Waterford resident;Master Sgt. Amanda Blodgett, from Glenville' Tech. Sgt. Robert Harrington, a Schenectady resident, and Senior Airman Kylief Tucker, who lives in Rensselaer, were named as the wing's top performers for 2013.

"I couldn't be prouder of each of these Airmen," said Col. Shawn Clouthier, 109th Airlift Wing commander. "All four have proven to be the wing's best and brightest and are the epitome of leading by example."

"I am quite honored to be the Airman of the Year," said Tucker, who was named the wing's Airman of the Year and is assigned to the 109th Maintenance Squadron. "To be recognized by so many respected and established members of the wing was incredible. It was awesome to hear each of the speeches about the selectees, and I was honored to stand amongst such incredible NCOs. I know that the wing expects great things from me, and I will not let them down."

This is the third year the First Six Council-- named because it represents Airmen and sergeants in ranks E-1 to E-6-- has hosted the Airman of the Year Dinner, and council members said they received a lot of positive feedback about the night.

"The First Six Council did an amazing job for the dinner," said Master Sgt. Amanda Blodgett, 109th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant. "It was a great experience, and I was very honored and humbled to be nominated as First Sergeant of the Year."

"Hosting the dinner is very important to the council, because it is our chance to give back to the base," said Senior Airman James Comstock of the First Six Council. "We are able to spotlight the achievements of our fellow Airmen."

"The attendance at the dinner grew this year by an extra 25-30 people, which was great," said Tech. Sgt. Todd Howard, First Six Council vice president. "It was very encouraging to see the support from the leadership and fellow Airmen. I sincerely hope that this event continues to grow."

"The First Six Council once again put on a fantastic dinner to honor our Airmen," Clouthier said. "Their hard work was instrumental in giving the Airmen of the Year the recognition they deserve."

SCOTIA, N.Y. -- Senior Airman Kylief Tucker, Airman of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Robert Harrington, NCO of the Year, and Master Sgt. Amanda Blodgett, First Sergeant of the Year, were all honored during the 109th Airlift Wing's annual Airmen of the Year Dinner on April 5, 2014. Chief Master Sgt. Mark Mann (right) accepted the award for Senior Master Sgt. Patrick FitzGerald (not pictured), Senior NCO of the Year. Tucker is assigned to the 109th Maintenance Squadron, Harrington is assigned to the 109th Communications Flight, Blodgett is assigned to the 109th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and FitzGerald is assigned to the 109th Small Air Terminal. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Gizara/Released