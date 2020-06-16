Community Management Corporation Client Community Raises $20,000 to Support Local Food Pantry

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that one of its premier clients, Heritage Hunt Homeowners Association, collected over $20,000 in donations during their recent food drive to benefit the House of Mercy food pantry.

The $20,000 of collected donations, which will fund the pantry for 20 days, were part of a larger charitable effort coordinated by the Heritage Hunt HOA. Working together, the board, The Giving Circle, and The Heritage Hunt Women’s Organization also collected over 12 SUVs full of food for House of Mercy. This amount will allow the food pantry to serve 250 families in a single week, which is four times the number of families they can typically help. Heritage Hunt HOA, also donated 2,000 masks for frontline workers.

“The CMC team is proud to see how the efforts of the Heritage Hunt Homeowners Association and their residents are making such a positive impact on their surrounding community,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We have been committed to helping our communities and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate that our residents are also generously serving their community with the same diligence.”

