Virtual Public Input Meeting available on June 23 to discuss proposed improvements to North 3rd Street in Grand Forks

A live Virtual Public Input Meeting will be held June 23 at 5:00 p.m. Representatives will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to North 3rd Street from DeMers Avenue to University Avenue.

The project as proposed generally consists of roadway reconstruction, ADA ramps, street lighting, decorative concrete sidewalk, and streetscape amenities.

To join the live meeting, you must request the Zoom meeting link by contacting Melissa Knutson on or before 12:00 p.m. on June 23 at 701-746-7459 or melissa.knutson@cpsengineering.net.

The meeting will be recorded. The recording and meeting materials will be available for viewing on the Grand Forks City web page at www.grandforksgov.com through the end of the comment period.

To access the information, click on “Government,” then “Meeting Information,” then “Meeting Calendar." On the calendar, click on the link “Public Input Meeting for North 3rd Street.”

Printed copies of meeting materials will be available throughout the comment period by contacting Melissa Knutson at 701-746-7459 or melissa.knutson@cpsengineering.net.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by City of Grand Forks and CPS, Ltd.

Written statements or comments or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by July 8 to CPS, Ltd. Attn: Melissa Knutson, 308 2nd Avenue North Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58203 or email melissa.knutson@cpsengineering.net and note “Public Input” in subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact CPS, Ltd. Attn: Melissa Knutson, 308 2nd Avenue North Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58203 or email melissa.knutson@cpsengineering.net

The City of Grand Forks will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP)

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information

Appropriate provisions will be considered when the City is notified at least 10 days prior to the date the written material translation is needed.

To request accommodations, contact Tangee Bouvette at 701-746-2718.or tbouvette@grandforksgov.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.