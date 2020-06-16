PennDOT Announces Completion of U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) Bridge Replacement in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT announced today the completion of the U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) bridge replacement over the east branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Bradford and West Bradford townships, Chester County.

Construction operations began in November 2018 to build the new two-span, concrete bridge structure downstream of the existing crossing on a new alignment extending from the intersection of U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Sugars Bridge Road to the intersection of U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Skelp Level Road.

This project was driven by the need to replace the existing steel beam bridge that was built in 1929 and was listed in poor condition.

While major construction on the bridges is completed, the contractor will be performing various minor construction activities, including sign and pedestrian signal installation over the next few weeks with no impact to traffic.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $6,151,576 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

