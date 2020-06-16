Route 4043 Red Mud Hollow Road Drilling Underway in Ohio Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations are underway on Red Mud Hollow Road (Route 4043) in Ohio Township, Allegheny County.

Drilling operations will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Monday, June 22 at two locations on Red Mud Hollow Road between Mt. Nebo Road and Brighton Drive. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

