Update to the Route 2014 (Third Street) Resurfacing Project in Loyalsock Township

Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project will continue next week on Route 2014 (Third Street), Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, between Country Club Drive to River Avenue in the area also known as the Golden Strip.

From Thursday, June 18, at 7:00 PM through Friday, June 19, at 7:00 AM, Shiffler Avenue will become a one-way roadway between East Third Street and Northway Road while the contractor, HRI, Inc, replaces a pipe under the roadway.

Motorists can expect the following: • Motorists will be unable to use Shiffler Avenue to access Interstate 180 northbound or southbound entrance ramps. • Motorists wanting to travel southbound will be redirected down East Third Street to the Northway Road intersection. • Motorists will be able to access Interstate 180 entrance ramps from Northway Road via the East Third Street / Northway Road intersection. • Motorists traveling northbound on Shiffler Avenue should be alert, slow down, watch for shifting lanes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

This is part of a $3 million project which includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

