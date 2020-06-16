Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,883 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Download logo

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines. During the period 6 - 12 June 2020, 188 movements were observed at thirty four Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 42 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 17 from Nord, 5 from Centre in Cameroon and 7 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 (Inforgraphic).

Download Inforgraphic: https://bit.ly/2zBsaNC

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

You just read:

Coronavirus - North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.