Coronavirus - North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines. During the period 6 - 12 June 2020, 188 movements were observed at thirty four Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 42 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 17 from Nord, 5 from Centre in Cameroon and 7 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement as shown in Figures 1 to 4 (Inforgraphic).

Download Inforgraphic: https://bit.ly/2zBsaNC