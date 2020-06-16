Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 just the latest crisis facing Somalia

Devastating floods, desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic constitute a ‘triple threat’, that risks reversing political and security gains made in Somalia in recent years, the United Nations is warning.

Close to 500,000 people have been displaced and more than a million affected, by recent floods in Somalia’s central regions; a severe locust infestation which threatens food security and nutrition; and at the same, the country responds to the spread of COVID-19.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is calling for swift action from the international community, to avoid a major humanitarian crisis in a country whose ability to cope with disasters is significantly less than that of surrounding countries.

The pandemic has led to major disruption nationwide, including a reduction in remittances from the diaspora, a mainstay for many Somalis, and a reduction in casual labour opportunities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a story put together by the UN Mission in Somalia, UNSOM, find out what UN agencies are doing in response to the “triple threat”, helping to reduce the impact on the population.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

