Missouri State Parks announces 12-month camping reservation window beginning June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 16, 2020 – Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, today announced an expanded reservation window for campgrounds, increasing from a six-month period to a 12-month period.

Beginning at 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday, June 30, campers can reserve a campsite at Missouri State Parks one year prior to arrival date to better allow for planning for visitors and staff. Reservations are required at most campgrounds and park-run lodging prior to arrival, and can be made up until 7 p.m. CST the day before arrival. Campers are encouraged to make reservations online at www.icampmo.com.

“The one-year camping reservation window will better allow large groups traveling together to book in advance,” said Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director. “As of Tuesday, June 30, all campers, such as the anglers who camp at the trout parks year after year, can begin making their reservations for the 2021 season.”

Missouri State Parks has instituted a number of changes related to campground operations to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for Missouri State Parks’ guests and staff.

The additional measures include the following:

Reservations are required prior to arrival.

Campground occupancy may be limited at some parks and sites.

Missouri State Parks has increased the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms.

Campers may use a new contactless, self-check-in feature.

There are occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms.

Missouri State Parks only accept credit and debit cards.

One of the changes visitors will experience is a new contactless, self-check-in feature. On the morning of their planned arrival to a state park or historic site, campers will receive an email with instructions on how to access their reservation online and check in. Alternatively upon arrival, campers can check in by opening the camera on their smartphone device and hovering over the QR code posted at the campsite, and following the prompt.

Come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, bring hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick. Missouri State Parks recommends reviewing signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently following guidelines for the health and safety of others.

Visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and to check for individual park advisories before heading to the park. If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

