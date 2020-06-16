Greenstein Announces Senate Police Reform Hearings

Trenton – Senate Law and Public Safety Committee Chair Linda Greenstein has issued the following statement announcing plans for the committee to hold a series of hearings on the issue of police reform across New Jersey:

“Our streets reflect the outrage shared throughout the nation over the senseless and horrific murder of George Floyd. As peaceful protests continue to take place across New Jersey, calling for an end of the racial injustices plaguing our nation and for police reform, it is our duty as elected officials to address these concerns here at home. That is why the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee will be holding a series of hearings focusing on the issue of police reform in our state. Some of the issues the committee will be discussing are:

• updating the state’s use-of-force policy; • creating a statewide professional licensure program for police; and • enhancing police training.

“All Americans have the right to be treated and viewed as equal, regardless of race. The collective voices of the people protesting for justice will be heard, as New Jersey takes a proactive approach to ensure the rights of all individuals will be respected and valued.”

The dates for the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee’s hearings have yet to be determined.