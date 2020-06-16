Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,873 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE -- Mimecast to Present at the 42nd NASDAQ Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer and Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 42nd NASDAQ Investor Conference in association with Jefferies.  Mimecast’s presentation, hosted by Jefferies Security Analyst, Brent Thill, will begin at 8:00 AM EST on June 16, 2020. 

Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here.

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Mimecast
Mimecast was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com  

Mimecast Social Media Resources 
LinkedIn: Mimecast 
Facebook: Mimecast 
Twitter: @Mimecast 
Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074

Primary Logo

You just read:

UPDATE -- Mimecast to Present at the 42nd NASDAQ Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.