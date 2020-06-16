U.S. Highway 95 Closure Near Tonopah Extended Through June 30

TONOPAH, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is extending the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions through June 30 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties. (This stretch of highway averages about 2,300 vehicles daily). The highway had been scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m., June 17, following $2.43 million in emergency repairs stemming from a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred on May 15, approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina.

And while the repairs will finish on June 17, as originally scheduled, the closure will be extended through 4 p.m., June 30, for an additional, separate chip seal pavement improvement project. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

Work will occur along U.S. Highway 95 between Mile Markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well from Mile Markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Motorists, as a result, will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.