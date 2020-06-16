Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94 traffic shift from Sargent Road to Elm Avenue in Jackson starts Wednesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAY:                                    I-94

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:             7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       9 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2019

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting traffic into a split-merge configuration. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Starting Wednesday night, freeway traffic will be shifted, moving one lane of westbound I-94 to the eastbound side. The Sargent Road on ramp to westbound I-94 and the ramp to southbound US-127 will be closed. Nightly lane closures begin Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue throughout the project.

Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. The overall project will provide a smoother and safer driving surface.

I-94 Project Logo I-94 project logo (MDOT Graphics)

