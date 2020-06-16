Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oil-Dri Corporation of America to Present Virtually at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23rd

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that Daniel S. Jaffee, President & Chief Executive Officer, Susan M. Kreh, Chief Financial Officer, Jessica D. Moskowitz, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Division, and Flemming L. Mahs, President, Amlan International, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23, 2020.  Oil-Dri’s presentation will be available at 8:00am CST on June 23rd through the investor relations events section of the company's website: www.oildri.com or through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America:

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent mineral products for the Pet Care, Animal Health & Nutrition, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales.  With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.  For more information, please visit: www.oildri.com

About IDEAS Investor Conferences:

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  For more information, please visit: www.IDEASconferences.com.

