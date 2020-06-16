New virtual offerings for Women in Agribusiness event series: Europe in July and U.S. in September

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal move to ensure event excellence during the changing business climate, the Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Summit series has announced virtual attendance options for its 2020 U.S. and international conferences.

Its WIA Summit Europe, July 2-3, originally scheduled to take place in Paris, will now be held completely virtual, and its flagship Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S. has added a remote attendance choice for the September 16-18 event in Nashville, Tenn. Planning is now underway to ensure these virtual experiences mirror the benefits of networking, intelligence gathering and interactivity that have come to be the hallmarks of WIA events.

“Our robust virtual platform will supercharge attendees’ experience,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, WIA event director and COO at HighQuest, parent company of WIA. “Speaker presentations will be brought to life with embedded live-streaming video, interactive Q&A sessions and engaging polling options, not to mention networking that includes instant messaging and real-time chat, and connecting with attendees via private group video discussions as well access to a multi-tiered database of information about fellow delegates.”

Not to miss speakers and topics for WIA Summit Europe, July 2-3, include:

Keynote: Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales, who will speak on “Building Back Better” after COVID-19.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales, who will speak on “Building Back Better” after COVID-19. Panel: Experts from Matador Ventures Lt, Syngenta, CapAgro and AgriSat will talk to “Farming 4.0: Ushering in the Digital Age in Agriculture” and address: How are those that collect this data using it? Who actually owns the data? Who is benefitting from this and how?

Experts from Matador Ventures Lt, Syngenta, CapAgro and AgriSat will talk to “Farming 4.0: Ushering in the Digital Age in Agriculture” and address: How are those that collect this data using it? Who actually owns the data? Who is benefitting from this and how? Presentation: Carol Heil, associate at Ernst & Young, will speak to “Agricultural Trade After COVID-19”.

Carol Heil, associate at Ernst & Young, will speak to “Agricultural Trade After COVID-19”. Short Pitch Series: From biotechnology advances in ag to upcycling and eco-extraction, and robots in the poultry sector, these ingenious women will provide a glimpse into the future of ag during this always lively Ag Innovation Hour.

The Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S., now in its ninth year, is heading to Nashville for the first time (COVID-19 restrictions permitting), offering in-person and virtual attendance. During this interactive, engaging conference – which brought together nearly 900 attendees last year – delegates will be immersed in discussions that will help them know their business better, through session titles such as: “Fortifying Agriculture's Resiliency”, “Reducing Litigation Exposure for Ag Companies”, and “Leveraging Liquidity to Thrive in Business”.

