Applications for Wisconsin Farm Support Program Top 3,600 in First Day; Farmers Encouraged to Apply ASAP

Farmers Encouraged to Apply ASAP​​​

Release Date: June 16, 2020

MADISON – In just 24 hours, 3,673 Wisconsin farmers have applied to receive direct aid payments from the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. In light of the high level of interest in the program on its opening day, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) are reminding eligible farmers to apply as soon as possible now through Monday, June 29th. The online application and answers to common questions are available at https://revenue.wi.gov. Farmers can also call DOR at (608) 266-2772 or email DORFarmSupport@wisconsin.gov for assistance.

The program, announced in late May by Governor Tony Evers, will provide a total of $50 million in direct support to Wisconsin farmers who have experienced losses due to COVID-19. Individual payments will range from $1,000-$3,500 and will be issued after the application period closes on June 29.

Wisconsin farmers with gross income between $35,000 and $5,000,000 in 2019 may be eligible to receive a payment. Farmers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to leave time for resolving any potential issues in their application. Farmers who cannot apply online, as well as Spanish- and Hmong-speaking farmers, should request assistance by calling DOR at 608-266-2772.

“We know COVID-19 has presented a wide variety of new challenges to the agriculture industry," said DOR Secretary Peter Barca. “We appreciate Governor Tony Evers' commitment to stepping in and supporting our farmers as they navigate this difficult time. The Department of Revenue is happy to do what we can to help."

“The Wisconsin Farm Support Program is a great opportunity to connect the dots between state agencies and work together to better serve the people of our state," added DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “Our state's farmers need support quickly, and we are glad to partner with Governor Evers and the Department of Revenue to provide that support."

In addition to providing $50 million in direct aid as requested by Wisconsin agricultural groups, the Governor has allocated $15 million of the state's CARES Act funding to support food banks, pantries, and other food businesses that have faced hurdles in adjusting to the pandemic. This portion of the funding would also support Wisconsin producers by giving them an additional market for sale.

