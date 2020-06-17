FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS RECEIVES GRANT TO PROVIDE HELP TO PETS NATIONWIDE
Feeding Pets of the Homeless receives national grant
Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a homeless person may have,”CARSON CITY, NV, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., received a $10,000.00 grant from the Doris Day Animal Foundation to provide financial assistance towards fulfilling their mission of helping homeless pet owners.
— Genevieve Frederick, founder and president
Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation. The organization also supplies sleeping crates for animals allowing homeless to bring their pets to shelters.
“Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a homeless person may have,” Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said. “In 2019, we provided $287,000.00 towards emergency veterinary care and over 63 tons of food to animals nationwide.”
The Doris Day Animal Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit based in Los Angeles, Calif., provides grants focused on helping animals and the people who love them, usually in a manner that helps the animals as directly as possible. Their grants customarily assist with veterinary care, food and medical supplies in the care of animals in need.
Since 2014, Doris Day Animal Foundation has provided over $35,000.00 in grant funds to Feeding Pets of the Homeless.
“Every week on average, we provide emergency veterinary assistance to 23 pets of the human homeless population, which is up from last year’s average of 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frederick said. “We are grateful for these grants from the Doris Day Animal Foundation which will allow us to continue to provide care to more pets that are ill or injured.”
In 2019, more than 550,000 Americans experienced homelessness on a single night, with as many as 25 percent having dogs, cats or both, Frederick said. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern for homeless people and pets that rely on them.
To find more information or to donate directly to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org. People who are homeless and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless.
To learn more about the Doris Day Animal Foundation, please visit www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org/.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.
