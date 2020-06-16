ST.ALBANS/RETAIL THEFT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/12/20 1111 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Fairfax, Adams Quick Stop
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/12/20, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon had committed the crime of Retail Theft. Hodgdon was also found to have violated her conditions of release. Hodgdon was cited to appear at Franklin County Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 @ 1:00 pm Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions of Release.
