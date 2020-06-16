ST.ALBANS/RETAIL THEFT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

Violation of Conditions of Release/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/12/20 1111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Fairfax, Adams Quick Stop

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/12/20, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon had committed the crime of Retail Theft. Hodgdon was also found to have violated her conditions of release. Hodgdon was cited to appear at Franklin County Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 @ 1:00 pm Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions of Release.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Eric Patno

St. Albans State Police Barracks

802-524-5993