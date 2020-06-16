Plan a summer escape to Palm Springs with these hot deals

From free nights to reduced room rates, there's a special offer for everyone

Several of our Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels — a collection of more than 70 boutique hotels — are welcoming guests back with special Summer Offers , just in time for the summer road trip season. If you live in Southern California, Arizona, or the San Francisco Bay Area, Palm Springs promises a safe and welcome change of scenery.

"Summertime is great in Palm Springs," Mark Hunter, co-owner of the Desert Paradise, said. "The city is designed with misters and pools and everything to make everyone as comfortable as possible. It's one of my favorite times of year."

Over the last three months, Monkey Tree Hotel owners Kathy and Gary Friedle have been hard at work finishing projects that they didn't have the time to do before the shelter-in-place order. "From extra landscaping to painting every inch to setting up a new touch-less check-in experience, we spent what was typically our busiest season, the spring, reimagining our reopening this summer," Kathy Friedle said. "We can't wait to have guests back here to share all of this with them!"

Whether you're looking for a free night, reduced rates, or special gifts, the right Palm Springs boutique hotel deal is here:

Adara Hotel: Receive 15 percent off regular rates, July 1 through Sept. 30. Use promo code "Small Hotels."

Alcazar Hotel: Book three consecutive nights (Sunday through Thursday) and get the third night free. Use promo code "123."

BelleVue Oasis: From June 19 to Aug. 31, book two nights and receive 50 percent off a third night, or book three nights and get a fourth night free. Valid Sunday through Thursday.

Desert Riviera: Book three or more consecutive nights June 1 to Aug. 31 and receive a $100 gift certificate. Use promo code "SummerNights."

Desert Paradise: Book two nights and receive 50 percent off a third night, through Sept. 30. This clothing-optional resort caters to gay men.

Inn at Palm Springs: Through Aug. 31, book direct and resort fees are waived.

INNdulge: Sunday through Thursday, book a non-pool view Superior Room for just $119 per night. Not valid on holidays. Offer good through Sept. 15. This clothing-optional resort caters to gay men.

La Maison: Stay two or more nights and receive 50 percent off a third night, from July 6 to Sept. 30.

Los Arboles: From June 29 to Aug. 27, Los Arboles is offering special packages and discounted rates for guests.

The Monkey Tree Hotel: Stay two or three nights from June 19 through Sept. 30 and receive 15 percent off. Book directly on the hotel's website, using promo code "SUMMER."

Tortuga del Sol: Through Sept. 30, stay at least two nights and receive rates starting at $99 per night. Not valid on holiday weekends. This clothing-optional resort caters to gay men.

Triangle Inn: Stay three nights, get the fourth night free, or book for five nights and receive your sixth and seventh nights free. Through Sept. 15. Not valid on holidays. This clothing-optional resort caters to gay men.

To take advantage of these deals and for more details, visit the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels website.

Comfort and Safety Prioritized

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels are legendary for their style, safety, and comfort--all of which continue to be a priority. Over the past few weeks, the owners and general managers of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels have collaboratively created a baseline of safety sanitation standards.

Most Palm Springs boutique hotels have fewer than 30 rooms, making them easier to thoroughly clean and keep sanitized. Common areas are typically outside, and a majority of rooms have their own private entrances and air conditioning units.

Each hotel will provide its own safety guidelines in addition to the requirements set forth by the City of Palm Springs and the ones they collectively developed. This information will be shared with guests when they receive their reservation confirmation.

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is a consortium of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. Please visit Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels Summer Recovery Specials page for details.

