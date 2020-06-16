Northbound Detour on Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road) and Route 3041 (Plank Road) Brotherton Road to Berlin/Somerset Interchange Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Monday, June 22, prime contractor, HRI, Inc., of State College, will place a northbound detour on the Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road) roadway rehabilitation project in Berlin and Somerset Boroughs, Brothers Valley and Somerset Townships, Somerset County.

On Monday, the contractor will place a six-mile signed northbound detour from the 219 interchange to the intersection of Plank Road and Route 31. Southbound traffic will be able to access local businesses and homes. When leaving these businesses or homes, traffic will only be able to travel southbound. This detour will be in place until July 31.

The detour for the northbound traffic will be to follow 219 north to the 281 exit. Then travel south on 281 towards Somerset to Route 31. Then travel east on Route 31.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing of 8.2 miles of roadway, shoulder and partial lane reconstruction, three structure rehabilitations, along with drainage, tree trimming, guiderail and sign upgrades.

While this current work will take place under daylight traffic, there will be one-directional detours placed in the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons.

All work on this approximately $10 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101