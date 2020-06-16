TELUS launches unique critter masks in support of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

Proceeds from each mask will go to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support public healthcare efforts and COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reusable cloth masks featuring TELUS’ loveable critters and nature themes are now available online on telus.com and in stores. Proceeds from the sale of each mask will go towards the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across the country. The TELUS branded masks will be available in packs of three for $45, in both youth and adult sizes and in an assortment of patterns, while quantities last. The masks are dual-layered and made out of 100 percent recycled polyester on the outside and 100 percent organic cotton on the inside, adhering to the guidelines set by the TELUS Medical Advisory Council.



“As our team continues to do all that we can to answer to the many challenges associated with the pandemic, wearing a mask outside the home is a kind and thoughtful act of selflessness that will allow us to help keep our friends, loved ones and neighbours safe,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Importantly, with proceeds of these limited time masks being donated to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, we can continue to provide much-needed support for our healthcare workers and vital COVID-19 community response efforts across Canada, while doing our part to safeguard our communities.”

Since the beginning of March, TELUS has dedicated $150 million to support Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis. Driven by the philosophy We Give Where We Live, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations since 2000, making TELUS one of the most giving companies in the world.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to local communities from coast to coast, please visit telus.com/stayconnected . To learn more about the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and how to donate visit friendlyfuture.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

