Port Tampa Bay awarded $19.8 million grant to expand container terminals

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port Tampa Bay received a $19.8 million grant as part of the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant program. This program recognizes innovative projects that improve our nation's infrastructure in the critical areas where transportation networks intersect.

Port Tampa Bay will use the grant money to complete the Berth 214 project, which is the definition of an ideal intermodal project due to its ability to connect cargo that arrived by ship to road or rail. Port Tampa Bay will use the grant to expand its container complex. With this INFRA grant, the port will meet existing market demand by expediting construction of a new, 1,300-foot-long berth and a 30-acre container yard. Florida importers and exporters, manufacturers and other producers will benefit, and there are considerable emissions reductions, improved safety measures and other economic benefits.

“This grant, combined with Port Tampa Bay and Florida’s investment, will provide long term-term benefits for the logistics supply chain as Florida’s population growth continues to grow,” explained Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO.

This project is Port Tampa Bay’s top priority and is a project of regional and national significance. In addition to the INFRA grant, the project will be completed with funding from the state, federal government, and the port.

Port Tampa Bay has seen unprecedented expansion in our containerized cargo business lines recently, and this project will complement that growth. These funds will be used to expand our container capacity by 60 percent, increase the number of deep draft container vessels the port can receive, improve efficiency with a state-of-the-art truck gate, and improve rail access. As we celebrate 75 years of consistent growth and success at Port Tampa Bay, projects like this will continue to provide generational impacts for our region.

