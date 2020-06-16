American Addiction Centers Launches New App to Provide Ongoing Support to Alumni After Treatment

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when overdose deaths are spiking across the country, American Addiction Centers ’ new App provides its alumni a convenient way to connect to a supportive recovery community, access tools and resources, and get insight from addiction treatment experts as they continue on their recovery journey post-treatment. Research has shown that one of the ways to avoid a relapse is to have a positive support network, which is one of the key features of the App. Alumni can message each other within the App, track and share recovery milestones, and post content to the main page or designate their message for alumni of a specific treatment center.



"We want to provide the power of connection and community to those in recovery through this virtual support network,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “It is inspirational to already see engagement on the App and the alumni community coming together taking active steps to be there for one another. We plan to continue expanding features and make the App a valuable tool to those in recovery.”

To get access to the App on Android or iOS devices, alumni simply text “AAC” to 555888. People who are verified alumni of an American Addictions Centers treatment facility will be able to download the App no matter how long ago they completed treatment.

“During these challenging times, we are concerned about the risk of relapse because isolation, stress and anxiety are all triggers for relapse,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, AAC’s chief medical officer. “Having a supportive community is critical and gives our patients the best chance at long-term recovery. For AAC, providing this continuum of care for our patients is part of our mission to transform lives.”

The App also gives alumni the ability to:

Track progress

Keep a gratitude journal

Join a wellness challenge

Read articles, listen to podcasts, watch videos

Stay connected to treatment center staff

American Addiction Centers also offers a Facebook support group that is open to anyone in recovery and free online support meetings for the public. To learn more, visit https://americanaddictioncenters.org/virtual-meetings.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org . We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

