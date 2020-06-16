Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Named to National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice President Mike Pence recently announced the appointment of Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake as one of the five new members of the National Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group (UAG). Chaired by Admiral James Ellis, Jr., USN, Retired, the UAG is a federal advisory committee that advises the National Space Council on U.S. national space policy and approaches to strengthen U.S. leadership in space.

“The reestablishment of the National Space Council and the Users Advisory Group was a momentous milestone that reinforced the importance our government places on advancing American interests in space,” said Drake. “I am honored to serve on the advisory group and I look forward to working with my fellow members to promote policies to strengthen the American aerospace industry and U.S. leadership in space.”

Drake will serve as a member of the UAG for two years, providing insight and guidance garnered over her expansive career as an aerospace executive and active duty member of the military. Aerojet Rocketdyne plays a pivotal role in NASA’s Artemis program that is returning astronauts back to the Moon, enabling scientific and commercial space missions and helping to keep our homeland safe by providing space launch, power and propulsion systems for national security missions.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

