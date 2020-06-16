Southbound I-35 closures at Hwy 45 June 22 and 23 (June 15, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —MnDOT will have closures on I-35 southbound at Hwy 45 near Scanlon for drain cleaning, guard rail repair, and bridge deck work on June 22 and 23. The I-35 southbound right lane on the Hwy 45 bridge will be closed. The southbound onramp to I-35 from Hwy 45 will also be closed. A detour will be posted to Hwy 210.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

