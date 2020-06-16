Painting operations on Hwy 37 bridge over Hwy 53 to begin June 16 (June 15, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Motorists traveling on the Hwy 37 bridge at Hwy 53 south of Eveleth can expect traffic impacts beginning June 16. A MnDOT contractor will be paining the bridge for one to two weeks. Hwy 53 will have single lane closures. Hwy 37 will have lane shifts on top of the bridge. Lane widths will be a maximum of 12 feet.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

###