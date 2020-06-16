Lake Avenue Bridge project to switch to final traffic stage (June 15, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —The Lake Avenue Bridge project will switch to its last traffic control stage on Thursday, June 18. The ramps from I-35 northbound to Lake Avenue and from Lake Avenue to I-35 southbound will be closed. Ramps will be open from I-35 southbound to Lake Avenue southbound and from Lake Avenue northbound to I-35 northbound. Project work is expected to continue through late August.

There is no access to or from Superior Street as the City of Duluth’s Superior Street Reconstruct Project is ongoing and is expected to last until mid-to-late July.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

###