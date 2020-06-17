Activist Shareholder Files Complaint With SEC Against Tapinator, Inc.

New Hope Capital files complaint against Tapintor (symbol TAPM) to review minutes after more than 6 months of battling with Management. What are they hiding?

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Dear Fellow Shareholders,In order to protect our investment, I took it upon myself to file a complaint with the SEC against Tapinator . As most of us are well aware, the stock has declined from a one time high of $99 to as low as less than $3 (post split). During this period of time, this segment of the egaming industry has done very well. Meanwhile, management of this company has lost a substantial amount of our investment. In addition, the Board of this company has rewarded the two managers with total compensation of more than $4 million over the last two years. That amount exceeds the current market value of our stock. Something needs to be done to oversee the operation of this company and as the second largest non-employee shareholder, I have taken it upon myself to ask for the assistance of the Security Exchange Commission. Even more harmful to the value of our investment was the decision by the company to delist the stock. As any experience small cap company investor knows, this move is viewed as tremendously negative to shareholders and is very powerful with respect to control issues for the management of the company. The same management who continues to be paid substantial compensation relative to operating results.It should be noted that in a prior Press Release, I made it be known that I have been battling with Management and the Company lawyers for more than 6 months to review the minutes of the company for the three year period that I have been a shareholder. They have blocked me that entire time, leading to the questions, WHAT ARE THEY AFRAID OF? WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? Perhaps the SEC will help us find out what the answers are.If anyone wants to reach out and help me on this fight, please feel free to call me at 413 645 3357 or reach out to dwung@aol.com or davidnewhopecap@gmail.comYours trulyDavid UngerShareholder of 21,875 shares of Tapinator, Inc.