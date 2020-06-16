Home Infusion Therapy Market to reach USD 86.89 Billion by 2027; Rise in Adoption of Advanced Technological Devices for Home Care to Drive the Market in North America, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Option Care Health Inc., Optum, Inc., CareCentrix, Inc., Lincare Holdings Inc., BriovaRx Infusion Services, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Moog Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home infusion therapy market size is likely to USD 86.89 billion by the end of 2027, owing to the increasing adoption of home medical services worldwide. In a home infusion therapy setting, a patient receives all medical assistance at home including drugs and biologics via a subcutaneous or an intravenous administrative route. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Devices, Drugs, and Services) By Indication (Anti-Infective, Chemotherapy, Hydration Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition, Immunoglobulin Therapy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 27.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2027.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989







The Report Answers the Following Queries

What is the nature of the market and how fierce is its competition?

What are the key industry insights to the market?

What strategies are adopted by players to gain momentum in the market?

How is the COVID19 pandemic helping the market to grow?





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989







Drivers & Restraints-

Lockdowns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Bode Well for the Market

The increasing prevalence of the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiac issues among others stands as major home infusion therapy market devices. In addition to this, the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are also propelling people to opt for medical services at home. This, coupled with cost-efficient home treatment faster recovery at home than hospitals are likely to bode well for the market.

On the flip side, most of the developing nations lack reimbursement structure and policy for home treatment which ultimately increases the out-of-pocket expenditure. This, coupled with a lack of proper medical assistance and limited sources in a home setting, may cause hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the increasing number of innovations in the medical sector and the advent of devices such as portable infusion pumps, and others are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the current pandemic of coronavirus that propelled people to stay at home is projected to promote the home infusion therapy market growth.

Segment-

Drugs Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Increasing Incidences of Cancer

Based on segmentation by product, the drugs segment earned the highest home infusion therapy market share on account of the increasing number of immune diseases worldwide and the rising prevalence of cancer. Besides this, the devices segment earned a 6.6% share and is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing technological advancements in the delivery of home medication system for various purposes.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Market on Account of Rising Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Regionally, North America emerged at the top with a revenue of USD 10.53 billion in 2019. The growth of this region is attributable to the development of delivery devices for home medication and its increasing adoption. Besides this, the rising number of patients and rapid adoption of the latest technologies are factors responsible for the dominance of this region.

Besides this, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the forecast duration on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, heart issues, cancer, and other long-lasting diseases in the region.





Quick Buy - Home Infusion Therapy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102989







Competitive Landscape-

Handful of Vendors Covering Majority Shares Attributed to Massive Investment on Innovative Devices

The global home infusion therapy market is dominated by a handful of companies thereby depicting a consolidated nature of the market. These include Option Care Health Inc., Optum Inc., Melsungen AG, and Braun. The dominance of these players is accountable for the expansion of geographical footprint, major investments in the development of innovative devices, and infusion pumps.





Notable Industry Developments of this market include:

July 2019 – Food and Drug Administration approved the first and ready-to-use insulin called Myxredlin manufactured by Baxter.

December 2019 – Diplomat and Optum Inc. entered into a partnership for specialty infusion and pharmaceutical services in the U.S. The key objective behind this merger strategy is to serve patients with chronic diseases with therapeutic measures such as oncology and immunology in the entire U.S.





List of the Key Companies Operating in the Home Infusion Therapy Market. They are as follows:

Option Care Health Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Optum, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

CareCentrix, Inc. (Hartford, U.S.)

Lincare Holdings Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

BriovaRx Infusion Services (Houston, U.S.)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Baxter International (Deerfield, Illinois, U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Moog Inc. (New York, U.S.)

(New York, U.S.) Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Chronic Diseases, 2019, Key Countries/Regions New Product Launches for Home Infusion Therapy Covid-19 Impact on the Home Infusion Therapy, and Key Steps Taken by Market Players Key Industry Development such as Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Devices Drugs Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Anti-Infective Chemotherapy Hydration Therapy Enternal Nutrition Total Parenteral Nutrition Immunoglobulin Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Infusion Pump Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Implantable Pumps, and PCA Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, and Allylamines), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis), Respiratory Diseases), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Nebulizer Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

