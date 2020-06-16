M-49 resurfacing project in Hillsdale County begins Wednesday
COUNTY: Hillsdale
HIGHWAY: M-49
CLOSEST CITY: Village of Reading
START DATE: 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest more than $400,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-49 in the village of Reading.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.