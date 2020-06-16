Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,752 in the last 365 days.

M-49 resurfacing project in Hillsdale County begins Wednesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Hillsdale

HIGHWAY:                                    M-49

CLOSEST CITY:                  Village of Reading

START DATE:             6 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       9 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest more than $400,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-49 in the village of Reading.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes. 

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

You just read:

M-49 resurfacing project in Hillsdale County begins Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.