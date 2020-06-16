Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road work and sidewalk upgrades begin Thursday on M-37 and M-21 in Kent County

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Kent

HIGHWAYS: M-37 (E. Beltline/Broadmoor Avenue) M-21 (Fulton Street) M-46 (Muskegon Street)

CLOSEST CITIES: Grand Rapids Ada Kent City

START DATE: Thursday, June 18, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Mid-November 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.7 million to improve sections of M-21, M-37 and M-46 with concrete pavement repairs, joint and crack sealing, and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

M-37 sidewalk work (June 18 - July 24) will take place between Lake Eastbrook Boulevard and I-96.

M-21 pavement work (June 18 - 28) will occur between Pettis Avenue and Bennett Street.

M-46 sidewalk work (July 27 - Aug. 21) will take place between Ball Creek Road and Kent Street in Kent City.

M-37 pavement and sidewalk work (Aug. 24 – Nov. 6) will occur between 44th Street and 32nd Street.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout these projects. Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway. The sidewalk upgrades will improve safety and pedestrian access.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

