CDPHP Delivers Meals, Encouragement to Local Not-for-Profits Affected by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next few weeks, five local not-for-profit organizations will receive 100 boxed lunches each to help alleviate the financial effects they’ve experienced as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

CDPHP, in conjunction with Eurest (a provider of dining services to local, regional, and national companies across the United States), will deliver the lunches to the Saratoga Senior Center, The ARC of Rensselaer County, Bethesda House Schenectady, New Jerusalem Home of the Saved Church, and Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (IPH).

“Providing lunches to area not-for-profits is a great example of listening to the needs of the community and delivering,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “I’m thrilled that CDPHP was able to step up and ease some of the burden these organizations have faced over the last several weeks.”

“Similar to all essential businesses, The Arc of Rensselaer County has been under a great deal of stress over the past three months,” said Don Mullin, chief executive officer, The ARC of Rensselaer County.

“This partnership with CDPHP provides us a unique opportunity to reach out to our various locations, provide lunch, and say ‘thank you’ for your continued commitment and dedication every day. We are all in this together, and fostering partnerships with other Capital Region businesses is vital to surviving this crisis,” he added.

Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the CDPHP community engagement team has ramped up efforts to address the needs of our entire service area, including distributing hand sanitizer and PPE; continuing to provide nutritious food to students while they are not in school; and providing dozens of volunteers to help not-for-profits continue serving vulnerable populations.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachment

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com