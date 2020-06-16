Verizon Business Launches Women in Business Program

/EIN News/ -- Initiative Supports Women-Owned Businesses through Partnership with CircleAround and the National Association of Women Business Owners



49% of Female-Owned Small Businesses Indicated Having Access to a Network of Like-Minded Female Business Leaders Would Be Helpful In Navigating a Post COVID-19 Reality, According to a Recent Verizon Business Survey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced a program today to support women-owned businesses, which will provide valuable resources for female and minority-owned small business owners and entrepreneurs. Through a partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and CircleAround, this program will include one-to-one mentorship, industry-specific panels, and content celebrating the achievements and lessons from female small business owners. This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts by Verizon to support small business owners in the wake of COVID-19.

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business said, “We’re excited to partner with the exemplary National Association of Women Business Owners and CircleAround. Verizon has a long-standing commitment to assist small business customers through mentorship and financial support. It’s critical that we lean into supporting women-owned small businesses as the fog of the pandemic lifts and we reimagine what the future looks like.”

This partnership kicks off in July with the first in a series of streamed panels hosted by Erwin. The initial panel will feature leading female executives across various industries, including media, sports, finance, technology and the public sector.

Verizon’s Business’ “Women in Business” program will provide:

Mentorship and coaching and practical advice for women-owned small businesses, orchestrated by NAWBO and led by female entrepreneurs and Verizon executives. According to a recent Verizon Business survey by Morning Consult, 49% of female-owned small businesses indicated that they would find the ability to join an empowering network of like-minded female business leaders helpful in navigating the business impact of COVID-19.

, amplifying the mentorship program facilitated through NAWBO to give female-owned businesses across the country the same practical advice that the businesses being mentored are receiving. Exclusive resources and access to Verizon’s Yahoo! Small Business BusinessMaker and Verizon Business suite of small business products and services.

More details about the program will be announced at a later date.

CircleAround is a new media and online destination for adult women that is a wholly-owned for-profit subsidiary of the Girl Scouts of the USA, where revenue goes to benefit girls programs. NAWBO is the pre-eminent voice of women-owned businesses. The organization is committed to propelling women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide through providing its membership with valuable resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

“Verizon’s commitment to providing this incredible content for women will help millions of small business owners move forward out of this devastating crisis,” said Chris Butler, COO of CircleAround. “We are also thrilled to have Verizon as one of our signature launch partners, working with NAWBO to host valuable conferences and bring content to women from all walks of life, continuing the mission of CircleAround to benefit women and girls nationwide.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CircleAround and Verizon to continue to support women-owned businesses nationwide,” said Lynda Bishop, National Program Director, from NAWBO's Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, “The conversation and content that will be created through this program will help us continue our mission to inspire and encourage women to be leaders for a world of change.”

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About CircleAround:

CircleAround is a content media site where women come together to find community & content that supports, informs, and inspires them wherever they’re at in their life’s journey. CircleAround uniquely fills the gap in content for women by offering true utility and taking a holistic approach, encompassing the diversity of perspectives & needs of our readers. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Girl Scouts of the USA, CircleAround is rooted in Girl Scouts values and supports the Girl Scouts mission of developing girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

About NAWBO:

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

