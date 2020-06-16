Cubii Reaches Major Milestone with 500,000 Units Sold Worldwide

After tripling revenue and growing employee headcount by 60 percent each of the past two years, the company is poised for explosive growth

In addition to crossing the half a million mark, Cubii has grown rapidly over the past three years, earning a spot on the 2019 Inc. 500 list as the sixth fastest-growing company from Chicago. The wellness company's substantial growth is a direct result of its dedication to creating approachable fitness products for customers of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles.

“The fitness industry has long advertised hard body physiques and hardcore exercise, but the majority of people don’t relate to that kind of messaging,” said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. “Our growth shows that people are looking for more accessible fitness products that allow them to exercise at their own pace and take the first step on their wellness journey.”

Since the company launched through one of Chicago’s most successful crowdfunding campaigns six years ago, Cubii products have helped an increasingly diverse range of users keep active: busy professionals, active agers, and rehabilitation patients now use Cubii products due to their convenience and low impact motion. In addition, Cubii has expanded into new channels and global markets. Its products are sold across North America, Europe, and Australia, and through major retailers including QVC and Costco.

Building on this momentum, Cubii is expanding its executive leadership team. Cubii adds Kristin Greenwell, Head of eCommerce; Liz Kammel Tilatti, Vice President of Business Development; Lyle Lee, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain; and Jake Viner, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation. Additional hirings across the company bring Cubii’s headcount growth to over 60 percent.

“What excites me most about Cubii’s future is the fact that we’re just scratching the surface,” said Jake Viner, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Cubii. “Cubii has proven its ability to reach an underserved segment in the market by innovating at the intersection of health and technology, removing barriers to an active lifestyle for hundreds of thousands of customers."

In addition to a record year, Cubii plans to launch a new seated compact elliptical product in 2020.

About Cubii

Cubii makes wellness approachable for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles by creating beautiful products that seamlessly integrate into users’ everyday lives. Cubii’s compact seated ellipticals provide Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more information, visit www.cubii.com.

