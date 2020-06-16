MackeyRMS Launches Enhanced Investment Research Management Application for iOS

MackeyRMS iOS v4.0 improves work-from-anywhere capabilities, enhances security features, and expands support for remote investment team collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Boston, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management technology engineered to optimize the way fundamental analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate and act on proprietary investment research, today announced the release of Mackey iOS v4.0.

Mackey’s release for iPad and iPhone devices comes as investment teams worldwide begin to move out of an exclusively work-from-home environment. Application enhancements were developed to address the growing demand for mobility without compromising team productivity and collaboration. All new features will be available for Android devices in July.

“This release sets a new benchmark for work-from-anywhere technology supporting fundamental investment teams and the investment research process,” said Will Keuper, vice president, head of product for MackeyRMS. “We believe our clients view mobility as a right and not a privilege, so we’ve consistently enhanced our product to deliver on that expectation.”

Mackey iOS v4.0 gives investment teams greater access to their research content on the go, with improved flexibility to publish and share new research from anywhere with a best-in-class UX/UI. The new application also expands the capacity to retrieve and consume historical research in offline or online mode with minimal intervention, while also enhancing search features to screen content by name, ticker, or other categories to help users find their research faster.

New workflow management features and overhauled in-app authoring capability makes easier to view team updates and publish new research content from anywhere. Mackey iOS v4.0 also introduces enhanced biometric security features, leveraging the latest iOS capabilities, to give investment organizations more control over proprietary research consumed and published on mobile devices.

“We saw a significant jump during the second quarter in clients using our mobile application as their primary means for accessing research; in some cases, usage jumped as much as 50 percent,” Keuper said. “We don’t see this as an isolated event. We see it as a clear indication that full-featured mobility is the future of enterprise technology, and we’ve developed this release to combine the power of an enterprise research management platform with the convenience of a modern mobile application.”

Additional features in Mackey iOS v4.0:

Integration of Refinitiv Fundamentals data gives investment teams access to a broad set of financial information for more in-depth dynamic analysis and reporting on the go.

Improved team collaboration features enable likes, dislikes and enhanced commenting on research content and notes.

New image capture capability improves sharing and searchability of static images and attachments.

Enhanced auto-caching, combined with updated drafting and syncing allows users to have the same, seamless experience with or without connectivity.

Enhanced UX enables users to quickly toggle through their team’s content and jump to key datasets and application pages with ease.

For more information on how SaaS-based and mobile-first research management platforms are impacting technology implementation decisions in the asset management front office, please download the 2020 Investor Survey: Modernizing Research Management report.

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS is a SaaS-based research management platform engineered to optimize the way analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate and act on investment research conducted for actively managed portfolios. Relied upon as a single system of record for research supporting the investment process, MackeyRMS is used by many of the world’s leading investment managers to organize key investment workflows, engender trust from investors, and streamline regulatory and compliance oversight. MackeyRMS is used by institutional asset managers and asset owners across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com.

