Andy Metzger Appointed CEO of EQUS, Canada’s Largest Member-Owned Utility

/EIN News/ -- INNISFAIL, Alberta, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 1, with the retirement of current CEO Patricia Bourne, Andy will bring his considerable industry and professional expertise to the position of EQUS CEO.



Andy’s appointment is the result of a national search that garnered applications from across Canada and the EQUS Board of Directors is delighted that an internal candidate rose to the top. We are equally pleased, as an Alberta-based company and a co-operative, to be able to acknowledge and retain Alberta expertise.

No stranger to EQUS, Andy has played an integral role over the last two years as a key member of the Executive Team and the company-wide Operations Team Leader. Prior to joining EQUS he held senior positions in other Alberta-based companies and the combination of his strategic expertise and grass-roots knowledge of the electrical industry will be invaluable in the position of CEO.

Andy is well informed about EQUS’ strategic plans, goals and objectives. He brings values-based leadership skills and a commitment to co-operative principles to the role and is well positioned to lead EQUS into the future.

As Canada’s largest member-owned utility EQUS is proud to be able to continue to provide rural Albertans with a competitive Alberta-based choice for their electricity distribution. Andy’s determination and dedication to EQUS’ mandate will certainly contribute to, and support, our continued growth.

About EQUS:

Powering rural Alberta for over 70 years, EQUS is Canada’s largest member-owned utility. EQUS provides innovative energy solutions and safe, reliable electricity distribution services to over 12,000 rural homes, businesses and farms in 26 municipal districts and counties. Headquartered in Innisfail, with field offices in Claresholm, Innisfail, Medicine Hat, and Onoway, EQUS is Alberta’s rural electricity expert. Learn more at equs.ca.

For more information, contact:

Marilyn Backman, CEO Project Coordinator

Cell: 780.668.9273

Email: Marilyn.strategem@shaw.ca