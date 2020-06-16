Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2019 North Dakota court filings down

Bismarck Tribune

District court filings in North Dakota fell more than 6% from 2018 to 2019. The judicial district encompassing Burleigh and Morton counties remained the busiest in the state.

The East Central Judicial District, home to the state's biggest city of Fargo, had the most civil filings and juvenile cases of 2019. But the South Central Judicial District, comprising Burleigh, Morton and seven other counties, had the most total filings, criminal filings and jury trials of North Dakota's eight judicial districts last year, according to the 2019 North Dakota Courts Annual Report.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/2019-north-dakota-court-filings-down-bismarck-mandans-judicial-district-still-surpassing-fargo-area/article_14dd7c49-bc04-5c20-b463-132dd8cbf753.html

See the 2019 N.D. Courts Annual Report: https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Court%20Administration/Annual-Report/North%20Dakota%20Courts%20Annual%20Report%202019.pdf

2019 North Dakota court filings down

