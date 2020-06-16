PennDOT Announces Sewickley Bridge Closure July 17-August 10

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preservation work on the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Moon Township and Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County will begin Friday, July 17 weather permitting.

In an effort to minimize traffic impacts, improve safety and take advantage of lower traffic volumes the Department is announcing a 24 consecutive day around-the-clock closure of the Sewickley Bridge is tentatively scheduled from July 17 through August 10. By permitting the 24-day closure, the Department is eliminating all additional weekend closures.

Additionally, the 24-day closure will save as many as six days of closures, allow businesses, residents and commuters to schedule around a one-time closure that won’t be impacted by weather and other factors, and will help to keep motorists and workers safer by eliminating multiple traffic control set-ups. Details of the closure, including scope of work, start and end times, and detours, will be provided in advance of the preservation work beginning.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on the bridge over the Ohio River between Route 65 in Sewickley and Route 51 in Moon weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-July. Swank Construction Company, LLC continues preparatory work including shield installation and parapet removal on the $3.69 million project.

Preservation work on the bridge includes a deck overlay, bearing and deck joint replacement, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in late November 2020.

Additional information will be provided prior to the start of the actual preservation work including work hours and restrictions.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

