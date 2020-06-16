Coronavirus - Kenya: 133 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Kenya Nyandarua, Kenya, Monday, 15 June 2020

The Government has reported 133 more cases of COVID-19, from 3,365 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 118,701, and the total case load in the country is 3,727.

The 133 positive cases are from the county of Mombasa, 61, Nairobi, 53 cases, Kilifi, seven, Busia, six, Kiambu, two, Kajiado, Nakuru, Muranga, and Kitui, one, case each.

All the positive cases are Kenyans, with 93 being males and 40 females. The youngest is one year old and the oldest 70 years.

The Government also reported that 133 more patients have been discharged from various health facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286.

“Unfortunately, we have lost one more patient to the disease,” said the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, during a tour of Nyandarua County, to assess the level of preparedness for the Coronavirus disease.

Nyandarua County is among nine, out of 47 Counties in the country that are yet to record a case of Coronavirus disease. So far the government has conducted 112 samples from the County, and none has tested positive, the CS confrimed.

He urged the residents of Nyandarua to observe the containment measures, which includes wearing of masks in all public places, washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitizing, observing social and physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

“I am sure there is Nyumba Kumi initiative here in Nyandarua. Utilize this governance structure, to ensure that there are no strangers coming to your villages, because this is the main way the virus is transmitted,” he advised.

He also emphasized the importance of consuming a healthy diet to promote physical, mental growth and development. “It is important to consume nutritious and safe food during the current period of COVID 19 pandemic, in order to strengthen the body immune system, to not only fight infections, but also speed up recovery process from diseases,” he added.